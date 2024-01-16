After Iowa caucuses victory, Trump calls for coming together of all to straighten out the world

Washington, Jan 16 (PTI) After decisively winning the Iowa caucuses, Donald Trump has told his supporters that it would be good if everybody could come together and straighten out the world and straighten out the problems and the death and destruction that one is witnessing.

Advertisment

In his speech soon after his victory in the Iowa caucuses, the former US president called for the coming together of Americans of “all political stripes,” and continued his tirade against the incumbent Joe Biden by calling him the “worst president ever.” “I really think this is time now for everybody, our country, to come together, whether it's Republican or Democrat or liberal or conservative,” Trump, 77, said in the opening portion of his remarks, in a speech that was delivered an “uncharacteristically unifying message” to his campaign rivals.

Trump, who emerged as the Republican Party frontrunner, was addressing his supporters on Monday evening at his campaign's watch party in Des Moines, the capital of Iowa state. This is his first official step toward winning a third consecutive Republican presidential nomination.

“It would be so nice if we could come together and straighten out the world, and straighten out the problems, and straighten out all of the death and destruction that we're witnessing that's practically never been like this. It's just so important,” Trump said.

Advertisment

“And I want to make that a very big part of our message. We're going to come together. It's going to happen soon, too,” Trump said.

The Des Moines Register newspaper reported that the former president congratulated his three top challengers for their performance, saying Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, who are battling for second place, “actually did very well.” He also praised Vivek Ramaswamy for doing a "hell of a job" coming from virtually zero recognition. The praise marked a sharp departure from months of attacks on Haley and DeSantis, as well as recently lashing out at Ramaswamy.

“They're very smart people, very capable people,” Trump said.

Advertisment

Then soon after, he called 81-year-old President Biden, a Democrat, the “worst president ever.” Trump also dived into common points from his administration he frequently touted on the trail in Iowa, pledging to “seal up the border” and stop an “invasion” of immigrants on the southern border; “straighten out” elections; and harness “liquid gold” oil for US energy.

“The whole world is laughing at us,” Trump said as he attacked the Biden administration.

As he closed his remarks, a chant of "America First" broke out from the crowd.

“This is a very special night. And this is the first because the big night is going to be in November when we take back our country and, truly, we do make our country great again,” Trump said. PTI NPK AKJ NPK NPK