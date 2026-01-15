After split, two factions of Nepali Congress vie for party symbol

Kathmandu, Jan 15 (PTI) The two factions of the just-split Nepali Congress have staked claim for the party symbol at the Election Commission, which is expected to give a decision soon, officials said Thursday.

The development comes days ahead of the nomination process for the March 5 general elections.

The Nepali Congress, the oldest and the largest party of the country, on Wednesday formally split as negotiations between the two factions, one led by general secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwo Prakash Sharma, and the other by party president Sher Bahadur Deuba, failed to reach an agreement over party reforms.

Both the Deuba faction and the Thapa faction have staked their claim as the official Nepali Congress at the Election Commission by submitting their documents.

Only the officially recognised faction of the Nepali Congress will get its election symbol 'tree' and the party flag with four stars.

“The commission is verifying documents submitted by both the sides and it will soon give its decision regarding official recognition to the party,” said Suman Ghimire, deputy spokesperson at the Election Commission.

The Thapa-led faction of the party has sent the list of the newly-elected Central Working Committee (CWC) members, including the office bearers, to the Election Commission so as to update the party's record at the commission, newly-appointed party spokesperson Devraj Chalise said.

“We will get recognition as the official Nepali Congress party from the Election Commission as we have submitted signatures of more than 60 per cent of the general convention members to the commission,” Chalise claimed.

The general elections in Nepal were necessitated after then prime minister K P Sharma Oli resigned on September 9 following violent protests by the youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Sushila Karki, 73, became the interim prime minister on September 12 and on her recommendation, the President dissolved the House of Representatives and announced the election date, March 5.