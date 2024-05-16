After unrest in PoK, Pak PM sets up committee to find solution to issues faced by locals

Islamabad, May 16 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday ordered the formation of a committee to find a permanent solution to the issues faced by the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which recently witnessed violent protests against high prices of wheat flour and inflated electricity bills.

Shehbaz, who travelled to the region's capital Muzaffarabad for a day-long visit, said the people had “raised their voices for their genuine demands but amidst that some miscreants tried to create riots and cause killings”.

Addressing a special meeting of the regional government's cabinet, Shehbaz ordered the formation of a committee to discuss issues like water charge and Neelum–Jhelum hydropower plant, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Four people, including one policeman and three civilians, were killed and several others injured during clashes between security forces and people demonstrating against high prices of wheat flour and inflated electricity bills and taxes in PoK.

The protests in several cities forced the Pakistan government to allocate Rs 23 billion for immediate release to the region.

Shehbaz condoled the killing of a police officer and civilians during the protests and said that his government would support their families.

He said after the completion of the IMF team’s visit, the federal minister and secretary for power would consult with the Kashmir authorities to seek a permanent solution to the issues and prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

He also said that Pakistan would continue extending its moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.