Aga Khan IV, direct descendant of the Prophet, dies at 88 in Portugal

New Delhi: Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, passed away peacefully in Lisbon, Portugal, on February 4, 2025. At 88 years old, surrounded by his family, his departure marks the end of an era for not only the Ismaili community but for global humanitarian efforts.

Prince Karim Aga Khan was born on December 13, 1936, in Geneva, Switzerland, to Prince Aly Khan and Princess Taj-ud-dawlah Aga Khan. Educated at the prestigious Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland and later at Harvard University, he was thrust into leadership at the young age of 20 following the death of his grandfather, Aga Khan III, in 1957.

Aga Khan IV was not only a spiritual leader but also a visionary philanthropist. He founded the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in 1967, which grew into one of the largest private development networks globally, employing 80,000 people dedicated to improving the quality of life in some of the world's most disadvantaged areas. His initiatives spanned education, healthcare, economic development, and cultural preservation, touching over 14 million lives annually through direct services in health and education alone.

As the Imam, Aga Khan IV was seen by his followers as a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad through his cousin and son-in-law, Ali, and his wife Fatima. His leadership was characterized by a blend of spiritual guidance and practical action, aiming to modernize and integrate his community within the global context while preserving their cultural and religious identity. His approach was inclusive, focusing on the betterment of humanity regardless of religious affiliation.

The AKDN's work under his chairmanship was monumental. From building schools and hospitals to providing financial services to over 50 million people, Aga Khan IV's vision was to foster self-reliance among communities. His efforts were not limited by geography or religion, showcasing his commitment to universal human development. His network's activities in mitigating natural disasters, improving habitats, and promoting inclusive economic growth have left an indelible mark on the regions they serve, primarily in Asia and Africa.

Beyond his spiritual and humanitarian roles, Aga Khan IV was known for his passion for horse racing. His name became synonymous with success in this field, with horses like Shergar, Sea the Stars, and Sinndar achieving legendary status under his ownership. His personal wealth, estimated between $800 million to $13 billion, came from a mix of family inheritance, his horse breeding business, and investments in tourism, real estate, and other sectors. This wealth enabled his lavish lifestyle, which included ownership of a $200 million super-yacht and a private island, yet it was also the foundation for his extensive charitable works.

Aga Khan IV's successor, as per Ismaili tradition, has been designated in his Last Will, which will be read in the presence of his family and senior leaders of the community. This announcement is eagerly awaited by the millions of followers who look forward to continuing under the guidance of the 50th Imam.