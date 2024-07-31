AGOA and AfCFTA should be viewed as complementary forces crucial for economic integration, says South Africa’s trade minister

Johannesburg, Jul 30 (PTI) The African Growth and Opportunity Act and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area should be viewed as complementary forces crucial for Africa’s economic integration rather than as separate entities, South African Minister for Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau said on Tuesday.

Tau said this at a media briefing on Tuesday after returning from the US, where he led a delegation to the 21st African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum in Washington.

The delegation engaged with the US stakeholders intending to strengthen trade and investment relations amid growing concern that relations between the US and South Africa are becoming strained after South Africa instituted action at the International Court of Justice against Israel for its war on Gaza.

Analysts said that as a leader on the African continent, this could also have an impact on AGOA, which allows US importers to clear around 6,800 products dutyfree from sub-Saharan countries in Africa.

First enacted as an Act in the US in 2000 when Bill Clinton was president, the AGOA legislation has been renewed several times with the latest one ending in September next year.

“Our key message was to reset and create partnerships with an emphasis on industrialisation, building a capable state and job creation. We regard the AGOA Forum as a crucial engagement reinforcing the strong economic ties between South Africa and the United States and our African continent,” Tau said.

“We received strong bipartisan backing from the US Congress and our colleagues in the US Administration for the reauthorisation of AGOA. The mutually beneficial economic and trade partnership is highlighted by the more than 600 US businesses operating in South Africa and with over 1.3 million jobs created in sub-Saharan Africa,” Tau added.

The minister said that proposals presented by the delegation included the extension of AGOA for stability, improved rules of origin, and adjustments to the eligibility review process to preserve regional value chains and enhance Africa’s manufacturing capabilities.

He said they also called for AGOA enhancements to support integration with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Initiated in 2020, the ambitious AfCFTA aimed to create the largest free trade area in the world, through the pact between the 55 countries on the continent.

The World Bank said at the time that it would connect 1.3 billion people across these countries with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) valued at USD 3.4 trillion.

“It has the potential to lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty, but achieving its full potential will depend on putting in place significant policy reforms and trade facilitation measures,” the World Bank said.

“AGOA and AfCFTA should be viewed as complementary forces crucial for Africa’s economic integration rather than as separate entities. AGOA has significantly expanded Africa’s access to US markets, while AfCFTA aims to create a unified continental market by eliminating tariffs and fostering economic cooperation among African nations,” Tau said.

“To fully leverage both frameworks, AGOA’s provisions should be enhanced to support AfCFTA’s goals. This includes extending AGOA to provide trade stability, improving rules of origin to streamline the integration of regional value chains, and adjusting the eligibility review process to reflect AfCFTA’s progress.

“By aligning AGOA with AfCFTA, Africa can create a more cohesive economic structure that boosts intra-African trade, enhances manufacturing capabilities, and integrates regional economies into the global market, driving sustainable growth across the continent,” Tau said.

Tau also commented on the BRICS Trade Ministers’ Meeting held in Moscow last week. Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi represented South Africa at the meeting, where there was a call for a predictable, fair and equitable trade environment consistent with WTO’s rules as being crucial for advancing economic prosperity.

“Both the AGOA Forum and the BRICS Trade Ministers’ Meeting were fundamental in advancing international trade relations and economic cooperation. These engagements underscore the importance of cooperative trade relations in shaping a more equitable and sustainable global economy,” Tau said as he reaffirmed South Africa’s commitment to pursue transparent and strategic partnerships with both its Global North and Global South partners. PTI FH GSP GSP