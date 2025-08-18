Ahead of Doval-Wang meeting, China hails SR mechanism's role in addressing complex boundary issue

Beijing: Ahead of the Special Representatives' talks on the boundary issue, China on Monday said the over two-decade-old mechanism has played a positive and constructive role in helping the two neighbours navigate through complex boundary negotiations.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar soon after he arrived in Delhi on a two-day visit on Monday, will hold the 24th round of Special Representatives talks with NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday to discuss the way forward for the vexed boundary issue.

The talks between the Special Representatives on the Boundary Question has played a positive and constructive role for the two countries’ boundary negotiations, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here, highlighting the importance of the mechanism set up in 2003. During the 23rd round of talks between Doval and Wang in Beijing last year, the two sides reached several important common understandings that are being actively implemented by the two sides, she said.

The common understandings included delimitation negotiations, border management, mechanism building, and cross-border exchanges and cooperation, she said.

“On the upcoming talks, we look forward to working with India to first and foremost follow through on the existing common understandings, and on that basis, continue the in-depth communication with India to jointly keep the border areas peaceful and tranquil," Mao said.

On expectations from Wang’s visit, Mao said that through this visit, China hopes to work with India to deliver on the important common understandings between the leaders of the two countries, keep the momentum of high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, properly handle differences, and promote the sustained, sound and steady development of China-India relations.

Since the beginning of this year, the two sides have maintained communication through the diplomatic channels and actively advanced the implementation of those outcomes, she said.

For the upcoming round of talks, China stands ready to continue the in-depth communication with India on the above-mentioned issues on the basis of the existing common understandings and with a positive and constructive attitude, and together maintain sustained peace and tranquility in the border areas, she said.

Wang's visit comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled for August 31-September 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the summit.