Ahead of Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, PM Modi speaks with Zelenskyy

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reiterated India’s consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through peaceful means at the earliest.

According to an official readout, President Zelenskyy shared his views on recent developments related to Ukraine. The Prime Minister thanked him and underlined India’s steadfast support for efforts aimed at the earliest restoration of peace. He said India will extend all possible support to this end.

The two leaders reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest. They agreed to remain in touch.

The call came amid renewed global attention on the Ukraine issue ahead of the planned meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday. In this backdrop, India restated its position that dialogue and diplomacy are the path to de-escalation and a durable settlement.