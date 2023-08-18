Ahmedabad family embarks on special vintage car tour from India to UK

London, Aug 18 (PTI) An Ahmedabad-based businessman has embarked on a special journey in a cherished UK-made vintage car to mark 76 years of India’s independence as well as a personal family milestone.

Daman Thakore, 50, will be accompanied by his 75-year-old father, 21-year-old daughter and a close-knit group of friends and family as they cover approximately 12,000 kilometres across 16 countries to take a 1950 MG YT to its birthplace of the MG factory in Abingdon, south-east England.

Fondly named Lal Pari, the red 1950 MG YT has stood the test of time for the family for many generations over the years and set off for the UK this week with a special monogram of the Sardar Patel Statue of Unity.

“On this Independence Day, a 73-year-old British car – having spent all her life in India – along with three generations of its family are on a personal journey from India to UK,” said Thakore, as he set off from Mumbai on Tuesday – India’s 77th Independence Day.

“Our adventure journey with Lal Pari, or Red Angel as we lovingly call her, has been from bedtime stories since I was three to real-life journeys now. Lal Pari spreads happiness and joy wherever it goes and we wish to share that with the rest of the world,” he said.

“A sterling silver hood monogram of ‘Sardar Patel Statue of Unity’ has been specially commissioned to adorn the hood of Lal Pari and will be gifted to the people of UK from the people of India on conclusion of the journey,” he added.

The expedition was symbolically flagged off by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skills, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation in the government of Maharashtra, in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Thakore, Managing Partner at Amin Equipment which specialises in large construction equipment, says the road trip is a heartfelt homage to his parents who nurtured his love for adventure through extensive car journeys during Diwali holidays.

The latest nostalgic ride commenced from Gujarat with a visit to the Statue of Unity and, after a stopover in Mumbai for its official flagging off, it set sail for Dubai. The route will encompass Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Switzerland, Germany, and numerous other countries, before reaching its final destination in England.

Despite its top speed capped at 60 kmph, the Thakores have not set any firm deadline for completion of the journey. PTI AK SCY