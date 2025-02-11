AI Action Summit adds yet another aspect to growing India-France strategic partnership: FS

Paris, Feb 11 (PTI) The ongoing AI Action Summit in Paris has added yet another aspect to the “growing India-France strategic partnership”, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday.

The plenary session of the mega event was co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

At a briefing held here on the prime minister’s visit to France, Misri shared details about his broader engagements and the expected deliverables from the summit.

“The (AI Action) Summit adds yet another aspect to growing India-France strategic partnership,” the foreign secretary said.

He further said that in keeping with the India-France track record of cooperation in a number of areas, such as space, defence, nuclear and critical technologies, “it is only natural that we cooperate in the AI sphere as well”.

In his address at the summit, Modi made a strong case for collective efforts to establish a global framework for artificial intelligence (AI) based on open source which enhances trust, transparency and is free from biases.

Modi said that AI is changing the polity, economy, security and society and is “writing the code for humanity in this century”.

“We are at the dawn of the AI age that will shape the course of humanity,” he said.

“Some people worry about machines becoming superior in intelligence to humans. But, no one holds the key to our collective future and shared destiny other than us humans. That sense of responsibility must guide us,” he added.

Modi, who is on a three-day visit to France starting Monday, will also hold bilateral talks with President Macron and address business leaders.

Last year, India and France celebrated the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership, covering an entire gamut of issues from defence and security, civil nuclear matters, space to trade, economy and commerce.

Modi held a bilateral meeting with Estonia President Alar Karis on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris, Misri said.

This was the first meeting between Modi and Karis, and both expressed satisfaction at the growing India-Estonia cooperation in several fields, he added. PTI KND GSP GSP