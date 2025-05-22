AI startup ecosystem driving change in India: Envoy

Beijing, May 22 (PTI) India’s vibrant AI startup ecosystem is driving change and creating opportunities and revolutionising diverse sectors such as urban renewal, healthcare, clean energy and agriculture, India’s Consulate General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur has said.

Over 4,000 AI startups are transforming diverse sectors in India which is currently the world’s fastest growing economy, Mathur said on Wednesday, speaking at the annual technology symposium of the Singapore Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, one of the largest and oldest business chambers in the region.

“India’s vision is bold. A USD three billion investment in AI infrastructure, the National Quantum Mission, and 25 AI Centres of Excellence are propelling advancements in agriculture, cleantech, spacetech, and beyond, he said according to a press release from the Consulate.

The AI for All mission ensures these benefits reach every citizen, preserving India’s linguistic diversity and powering smart cities, he said.

“Looking ahead, India is poised to lead the evolution of AI — from agentic systems to multimodal singularity and, eventually, Artificial General Intelligence, he said.

"With our strategic advantage, India is not just participating in the AI revolution but shaping it, creating an AI for all that uplifts humanity," Mathur said. PTI KJV GSP GSP