AI to take Indian IT sector to next level of technologies on global stage: Experts

Singapore, Mar 28 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence is set to take the Indian IT sector to the next level of global services, the top official of a cyber security company said on Thursday while addressing a global economic convention here.

Advertisment

Addressing the Lokmat Global Economic Convention in Singapore, Prakash Jain, Executive Chairman of Inspira Enterprise India Ltd, said, “AI will be the biggest change in the Indian IT Sector.” Noting that the Indian IT sector exported USD 270 billion of services last year, he said strong government support for the technology industries has removed a lot of hurdles and led to the accomplishment of an ease of doing business in India.

Addressing a panel discussion on “Taking India to the pinnacle of World economy – A Road Map” at the convention, Jain underlined the increasingly educated and skilled manpower in India for the world’s top technologies.

“Given the right skill to the people also brings opportunities,” said Jain, whose cyber security company is involved in big data analytics, AI, and cybersecurity with offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Dubai (UAE), Dallas (US) and Manila (The Philippines).

Advertisment

Appreciating the pace set by accelerated digitalisation in India, Jain pointed to the advanced technologies and manufacturing that saw tech giant Apple export Rs 1 trillion worth of mobile phones in the last 12 months.

He also noted the potential of Apple exports increasing to Rs 5 trillion in the coming year and further growth as India’s semiconductor companies start chip-based manufacturing for advanced technologies.

“AI is going to be in the life of everyone in one way or another,” said Vishal Chordia, Director of Suhana Pravin Masalewala.

Advertisment

Every worker will be well informed and empowered with good knowledge based on AI implementation, predicted Chordia, dismissing beliefs that AI will take away jobs.

Elaborating on the progress made by the Indian economy, Chordia highlighted the creation of global awareness for millet as a healthy food since its launch on the international stage last year.

India sponsored the proposal for the International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023, which was accepted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The declaration has been instrumental in the government's being at the forefront of celebrating the IYM, according to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare.

Advertisment

“Brands and the Government are taking initiative in promoting millets by sharing knowledge about healthy foods,” he said., citing just one example of Indian foods being put on global markets.

Awareness will lead to increased consumption and put millet in the centre of the plate for global consumers, Chordia said.

He also observed that young Indians are health conscious and consider the “dos and don’ts” while selecting food, which makes millet a first-choice food in the coming years.

Touching on food industry prospects in India, he said his company, Suhana Pravin, is enjoying an annual growth of 26-30 per cent. PTI GS GRS AKJ GRS GRS