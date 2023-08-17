AIME testimony to strong India-ASEAN linkages: India's High Commissioner to Singapore

Singapore: The recently-held maiden ASEAN–India Maritime Exercise (AIME) is a testimony to the deep and historic cultural linkages between India and the ASEAN countries, India's High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule has said.

The Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) co-hosted AIME from May 2 to 8, involving nine ships, six aircraft and over 1,800 personnel from the 10-member grouping of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India.

ASEAN grouping comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

High Commissioner Ambule said on Wednesday that the linkages are being further strengthened through vibrant economic engagements and a growing sense of a progressive future for all.

“As we work together closely, Singapore’s efforts to strengthen India’s connect with the ASEAN only exemplifies the mutual commitment in furtherance of India’s Act East Policy,” he said at a reception held onboard Indian Naval Ship Kulish at the Changi Naval Base in Singapore, prior to commencement of another multi-national maritime exercise this week.

India’s active and positive contribution to numerous ASEAN-led mechanisms, namely the ASEAN Regional Forum and ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus, as well as India’s support for strengthening of the East Asia Summit, has been acknowledged by the ASEAN member countries, Ambule said.

“Navies of our countries enjoy long-standing, close and robust bilateral ties,” he said, thanking RSN for its hospitality in hosting Kulish at the Changi Naval Base.

“The joint exercises that the Indian Navy has been conducting with the Republic of Singapore Navy in its annual bilateral calendar celebrates its 30th year in 2023, which is indicative of the mutual trust and respect that both Navies have developed through concerted efforts over past decades,” Ambule said.

The AIME exercise is a testimony to the deep and historic cultural linkages between India and the ASEAN countries, he said.

INS Kulish is in Singapore to participate in the multinational South East Asian Cooperation and Training Exercise, SEACAT-23, said Cdr Ashish Delsaria, Commanding Officer INS Kulish.

SEACAT 2023 aims at enhancing interoperability and collaboration on maritime security challenges with the participating nations. It is being held from August 14-25.

The guided-missile Corvette of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), based at Port Blair, on Tuesday, celebrated the 77th Independence Day with the Indian High Commission in Singapore which was attended by more than 1,000 members of the Indian diaspora.

Built at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers, Kolkata, the ship was commissioned on August 20, 2001, and would celebrate its 22nd anniversary in the coming days.