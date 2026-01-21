New York (PTI): US President Donald Trump’s plane, Air Force One, on the way to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum had to return to Joint Base Andrews near Washington DC after a “minor electrical issue” was detected onboard.

After takeoff, the crew of Air Force One identified “a minor electrical issue” and, out of an abundance of caution, the plane was turned around, landing at Joint Base Andrews, according to information provided by reporters onboard the aircraft.

Trump and his entourage will board a new aircraft, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump is set to address the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

He will also participate in a greeting with the forum's leadership, meet foreign leaders and attend a reception with business leaders.

On Thursday, on the margins of the World Economic Forum, Trump will participate in the “Board of Peace Charter announcement”, where nations would be invited to sign the charter, joining the body aimed for Gaza’s redevelopment under his comprehensive plan to end the conflict.

Davos is hosting global leaders and business heavyweights as the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum began January 19 and will run till January 23.

Trump’s presence at Davos comes amidst tensions between the US and European nations over his push to acquire Greenland and impose tariffs on countries until “a deal” is reached to purchase Greenland.