Air quality in Kathmandu hits hazardous category, govt advises not to venture outside unnecessarily

Kathmandu, Apr 3 (PTI) The air quality in the Kathmandu Valley has hit the hazardous or extremely hazardous category this week, according to a new ICIMOD analysis, which shows that high pollution has been prevalent in Nepal this year.

The report said that inhabitants suffered 75 days of unhealthy air in the past three months. With this, Kathmandu has ranked one of the world’s most polluted cities.

Experts at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) centre attribute the spike to pre-monsoon forest fires across Nepal, mainly in the western parts where many districts are in moderate to extreme drought.

On Thursday, the Nepal government’s Air Quality Monitoring dashboard recorded a 24-hourly AQI of 365 (Bhaktapur), 248 (Ratnapark), 273 (Shankhapark), 235 (Bhaisipati) and 235 (Khumaltar) in various parts of Kathmandu.

“The prevailing dry conditions have led to more instances of forest fires across the country,” said Sagar Adhikari, Air Pollution Analyst, ICIMOD.

“In addition to the existing pollution being emitted from different sectors such as residential, transport and dust; forest fires have worsened these conditions. Existing meteorological conditions are also leading to pollution stagnating over the Valley.” Notable emissions coming from forest fires include carbon monoxide, fine particulate matter in the form of PM2.5 and black carbon, according to experts.

“When breathed in, these finer particles of pollution can enter the bloodstream and lead to respiratory conditions and even death,” warn ICIMOD experts.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population Prakash Budhathoki urged vulnerable groups — children, elderly, pregnant women and individuals with respiratory conditions — to exercise extreme caution.

The ministry advises the public to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary, wear masks when venturing outside and avoid heavily polluted areas.