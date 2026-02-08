Air quality in Nepal’s Kathmandu deteriorates to ‘unhealthy level’

Kathmandu, Feb 8 (PTI) Air quality in Nepal’s Kathmandu Valley worsened on Sunday, touching an “unhealthy level” with an AQI of 175 being recorded in all the three districts.

The Nepal government’s Environment Department said Kathmandu ranked seventh among the most polluted cities in the world on Sunday. Egypt’s capital Cairo topped the list of the most polluted cities during this period with an AQI of 273, it said.

Dry weather, operation of factories and industries, vehicular smoke and unregulated construction works have contributed to the worsening of air condition of the Kathmandu Valley, according to Gyan Raj Subedi, Director General of the Department of Environment.

“There is a possibility of further deteriorating air pollution until rainfall occurs, he added.

As the geographic structure of Kathmandu Valley is bowl shaped, once the air pollution is detected it won't go down immediately unless there is rain or sufficient wind, said Kanchan Kumar Nayak, information officer at the Department of Environment.

“The situation will improve as soon as the summer season arrives in April,” he added.

According to experts, air quality of 0-50 AQI (green sign) is categorised good, 51-100 AQI (yellow signal) moderate, 101-150 AQI unhealthy for sensitive group, 151-200 AQI unhealthy, 201-300 AQI very unhealthy and above 301 AQI hazardous.

As per the Air Quality Management Procedure, 2076 for Kathmandu Valley, the government has made provision to consider a situation where AQI exceeds above 300 as a disaster.