Nepal's Buddha Air carrying 59 people skids off runway; no injuries: Reports

Kathmandu: An aircraft of Nepal's private carrier Buddha Air with 59 people onboard skidded off the runway while landing Thursday night in Lumbini province, according to a media report on Friday.

However, there was no report of any injury to the passengers.

Flight no. 805 of the Buddha Air skidded off the runway after it got stuck in the mud at Gautam Buddha Airport in Siddharthanagar in Lumbini province while landing from the east to west of the airport on Thursday night, Rupandehi District Police Spokesperson Manohar Prasad Bhatta was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

All 59 onboard, including four crew members, were evacuated safely from the plane, he said.

The airport is closed now as the plane is on the runway, police said.

Buddha Air is a private airline based in Lalitpur. It operates domestic flights within Nepal as well as international services to India, mainly Varanasi.