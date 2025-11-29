Aircraft hit by bird while landing in Nepal airport, all on board safe

Kathmandu, Nov 29 (PTI) An aircraft of a private Nepali airline was on Saturday hit by a bird while landing at Pokhara International Airport, about 200 kilometres west of Kathmandu.

However, all the passengers and crew members are safe, according to airport sources.

The 9N AOC aircraft belonging to Buddha Airlines going from Kathmandu to Pokhara was hit by a bird at 3.45 pm while it was landing, said an official at the airport authority.

After the incident, a technical team conducted a safety check of the aircraft. Its propeller blade was slightly damaged in the incident, the official said. PTI SBP NPK NPK