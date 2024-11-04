Akshardham temple in New Jersey powerful symbol of growing influence of Indian-Americans: Community members

New Jersey, Nov 4 (PTI) The Akshardham temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, has emerged as a powerful symbol of the growing influence of Indian-Americans in the US, reflecting their increasing economic, cultural, and political clout, community members said.

Advertisment

The long journey of this largest Hindu temple in the US thronged by members of the Indian community the entire week for Diwali celebrations, is akin to how Indians have grown in the country and have become a substantial force even in the crucial US Presidential polls.

Swati Patel, a resident of New Jersey who often volunteers at the BAPS temple, said it was a privilege to be able to vote in the elections.

“I think the Indian community is impactful. We have started to see certain South Asians in local government and all over too. I think the most important part is just voting in the elections. It is such a privilege to be born and raised in America and be able to vote here. My dad used to take me to the polls when I was a child. Doesn't matter which election it is, we should just exercise this right. That is the way to make our voice heard," Patel said.

Advertisment

Vinod Patel, who has been associated with the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham for more than 50 years, said the Hindu community took baby steps to ensure its members are shaped as a unit.

“When we started 50 years ago there were few Hindus, or Indians, for that matter. The Diwali at that time was different, it was to meet and reflect on how we would celebrate back in India… The integration has occurred of the Hindus and over some time what was just a seedling has grown to quite an extent. For instance, today if you look at the tech world, there are Indian CEOs in bigger companies. This was unheard of at that time," he said.

The Akshardham temple, spanning 220 acres, is a testament to the architectural and cultural heritage of India. The scale and grandeur of this project highlight the resources and organisational capabilities of the Indian-American community.

Advertisment

With its intricately carved wood pillars, 17th-century Indian Haveli architecture, and a 49-foot-tall bronze idol of Swaminarayan, the temple is not just a place of worship but a cultural landmark.

Lenin Joshi, who has been associated with the temple for 22 years, feels the community has evolved in its influence with hard work.

“When I had come from there till now the influence of the Indian community has certainly increased. The hard-working nature of Indians is clear from how the diaspora’s influence has increased, whether in politics, business or technology. Indians are having a major share here in whatever they are doing." The rising prominence of Indian-Americans, symbolised by projects like the Akshardham temple, has reshaped US politics. Both Democrats and Republicans are intensifying efforts to garner support from this community, he said. PTI SHJ PY PY PY