Albania can be trustworthy strategic partner for India in the Balkan region: Economy minister

Tirana, Oct 13 (PTI) Albania can be a trustworthy strategic partner for India in the Balkan region in Europe, a senior Albanian minister here said, highlighting the need for "wise" friendships and alliances in the current global political landscape.

"We are playing a great role in stability in the region...," said Blendi Gonxhja, Albania's Minister of Economy, Culture and Innovation.

He said the Indian government should think more about Albania geo-politically and diplomatically. He highlighted his country's efforts towards European accession.

"We have done a lot of our homework to be a proud partner of any country. Now, it depends on the Indian government. When they seek good friends, we are best of friends. We are the people that India can trust," Gonxhja told PTI in a recent interview.

"We never betray our friends and partners. The Indian government would be interested in having a strategic partnership in the (Balkan) region, maybe with a small country (like us), but in a very strategic position in Europe," Gonxhja said.

Noting developments across the globe, he said, "It's the time of wise friendships and alliances. So, I believe Albania and India will soon have very strong ties," he said.

He said there is enormous potential for increased collaboration between India and Albania in fields like business, culture and tourism.

"We have enormous opportunities here for businesses that would have the best incentives in terms of tax deductions and other incentives. Meanwhile, we can learn from India. We can be a good transponder between Indian production lines to Europe," he said.

He said booming construction and tourism sectors in Albania provide opportunities for greater collaboration between the two nations.

"It's important for India to have a look and to have Albania in its mind, to have Albania in its maps, and to see that maybe a small country like Albania can offer something," he said.

He said Albania can be the gateway to Europe for Indian businesses.

"Indian companies can have a base here in Europe and the Balkans," he said, adding that Albania is a very good crosspoint or corridor for India for the passage of goods to Europe.

The minister said the first step in bilateral cooperation is that the people of the two countries should start working together.

Albania will ease its visa regime and will make it dynamic, he said.

"We need to make it easier for the right people to come whenever they want to be in Albania," he said.

He also talked about Albania as a potential destination for Indian tourists and filmmakers, suggesting it as an alternative to Switzerland due to its similar terrain and year-round appeal.

"We are looking to attract investments related to nature, tourism, and adventure experiences in Albania. The country has the potential to attract millions of tourists despite having a relatively small population," he said.

He said Albania is seeking investors who respect our culture and values.

"We also hope to facilitate high-level visits and business interactions between India and Albania to strengthen ties and explore mutual opportunities," Gonxhja said. PTI NSA ZH ZH