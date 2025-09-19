All events related to N-East Festival in Singapore cancelled due to Zubeen's death: Indian envoy

Singapore, Sep 19 (PTI) All events related to the North East Festival scheduled for Saturday in Singapore have been cancelled due to the tragic death of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, Indian High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule said here on Friday.

Garg, 52, died while scuba diving in Singapore on Friday, organisers of the festival said.

He was here to participate in the three-day North East Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday.

“Due to the tragic death of the heart throb, the events have been cancelled,” Ambule said.

“We regret to inform you that the upcoming B2B Trade & Tourism Meet, scheduled for Saturday at Suntec Convention & Exhibition Centre, has also been cancelled due to unavoidable circumstances," he added.

Speeches and celebratory events at the pre-event dinner on Friday, attended by about 150 guests, were also cancelled.

The events were being organised to celebrate the 60th year of India-Singapore diplomatic relations and the India-ASEAN Year of Tourism. PTI GS ZH ZH