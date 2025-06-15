All Indians safe, monitoring situation closely: Indian mission

Jerusalem, Jun 15 (PTI) All Indians in Israel are safe and the embassy is constantly monitoring the situation and the safety of its nationals amid a conflict with Iran, the Indian mission said on Sunday.

Embassy sources told PTI that it has set up a 24*7 helpline and is maintaining contact with members of the community.

Emphasising that the “safety and security of Indian nationals is paramount to us”, the mission in a fresh advisory issued on Sunday advised its nationals to “stay vigilant, strictly avoid any unnecessary movement and adhere to safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command".

“The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv is in touch with members of the Indian community in Israel, including caregivers, workers, students, businessmen and tourist groups,” the mission said in a release.

“The embassy continues to monitor the situation closely and is in regular touch with the Israeli authorities,” it said.

Given that the Israeli government has announced a national emergency and the airspace is closed, the mission advised Indian nationals to strictly abide by safety protocols.

The mission said that the round-the-clock helpline established by it on Tuesday is “functional” for “any assistance regarding the present situation”.

It also listed contact numbers (+972547520711 and +972543278392) and email (cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in) to reach out to those in need.

Official sources in Israel said that 270 missiles have been fired by Iran over Israel since Friday, in which 13 people, including three minors, have been killed and 390 others injured.

Among the injured, nine are in serious condition, 30 in moderate condition and 351 with minor injuries, they said.

Iran has also fired more than a hundred drones since Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13. PTI HM GSP GSP