All-party delegation apprise Qatari minister of India’s stand on Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor

Doha: An all-party parliamentary delegation on Monday apprised a junior Qatari minister of India’s stand on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and the country's national consensus for zero-tolerance against terrorism.

The all-party delegation led by NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule arrived in Qatar late Saturday as part of the government’s outreach to the international community on the fight against terror and the significance of Operation Sindoor.

"Today morning the multi-party delegation met HE Dr. Mohamed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, MoS for Foreign Affairs and conveyed India’s perspectives on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Operation Sindoor and India's national consensus for zero-tolerance against terrorism," the Indian Embassy in Qatar posted on X.

"MoS Dr Al Khulaifi conveyed Qatar's solidarity with India and policy of zero tolerance against terrorism for regional stability and prosperity," it said in another post.

The delegation on Sunday met the Deputy Speaker of the Qatar Shura Council Dr Hamda Al Sulaiti and other Qatari MPs and conveyed India’s national outrage over the April 22 Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

The delegation highlighted the visit reflected India’s united stance on cross-border terrorism.

Apart from Sule, the working president of the NCP-SP, the delegation comprises BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur and V Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, TDP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, AAP leader Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

It will also travel to South Africa, Ethiopia and Egypt.

Qatar is considered to wield influence in the West Asian region and has a role as a mediator in regional conflicts.

The Sule-led group will then travel to South Africa, which holds the current G-20 Presidency and then head to Ethiopia, which is also the home to the African Union. The delegation will visit Egypt, an influential country in the Arab world.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism and assert that the recent conflict was triggered by the Pahalgam terror strike and not Operation Sindoor as alleged by Islamabad.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.