All-party delegation arrives in Slovenia to boost India's anti-terror diplomacy

Ljubljana (Slovenia), May 25 (PTI) An all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi arrived in Slovenia as part of India’s diplomatic outreach to reinforce its firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

The delegation was received by the Indian Ambassador to Slovenia Amit Narang.

"'Taking Bharat’s message to the world’. The all-Party delegation led Hon’ble MP Smt. @KanimozhiDMK arrived in Slovenia. Warmly welcomed by Amb @Amit_Narang and Embassy officials," the Indian embassy here said in a post on X.

The delegation arrived in Slovenia after concluding its visit to Russia, where it held wide-ranging discussions to brief the stakeholders in “tried and tested” friend Russia on Operation Sindoor.

The group, which includes Rajiv Rai of SP, Mian Altaf Ahmad of NC, Capt Brijesh Chowta of BJP, Prem Chand Gupta of RJD, and Ambassador Jawed Ashraf, is also scheduled to travel to Greece, Latvia and Spain.

It is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism and assert that the recent conflict was triggered by the Pahalgam terror strike and not Operation Sindoor as alleged by Islamabad.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.