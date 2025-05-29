All-party delegation briefs Sierra Leone's Dy Defence Minister about India’s strategic restraints in counter terrorism ops

Freetown (Sierra Leone), May 29 (PTI) A high-level all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde met Sierra Leone's Deputy Defence Minister Muana Brima Massaquoi here on Thursday and briefed him about India’s strategic restraints in its counter terrorism operations and reaffirmed zero tolerance for terrorism.

The delegation reached Sierra Leone on Wednesday from Congo. It is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

"@DrSEShinde led All-party delegation met Sierra Leone's Dy Defence Minister Col.(Rtd) Muana Brima Massaquoi, & briefed him about India’s strategic restraints in its counter terrorism ops & reaffirmed zero tolerance for terrorism," the Indian High Commission in Freetown said in a post on X.

The visit of the delegation reflects India's resolute commitment to countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and underscores its broader effort to engage the international community to ensure regional and global peace and stability, the High Commission said in a press release on Wednesday.

India and Sierra Leone enjoy warm and friendly relations rooted in shared democratic values, South-South cooperation, and a common vision for a secure and prosperous future, it said, adding that the visit is expected to further consolidate bilateral relations and foster deeper strategic understanding between the two nations.

Besides Shinde, the delegation comprises Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), ET Mohmd Basheer (Indian Union Muslim League), Atul Garg (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia (BJP), and former diplomat Sujan Chinoy.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI SCY SCY