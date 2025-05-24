All-party delegation concludes Russia visit after discussing India’s anti-terrorism measures

Moscow, May 24 (PTI) An Indian all-party parliamentary delegation on Saturday concluded its visit to the Russian capital after holding wide-ranging discussions on counter-terrorism combat and briefing the “tried and tested” friend Russia on Operation Sindoor.

Earlier on Friday, Russia had reiterated its decisive commitment to “an uncompromising joint fight” with New Delhi against all forms of terrorism.

The delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi is in Russia to sensitize the diplomatic leadership about terror emanating from Pakistan, a month after the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

Addressing a press conference at the end of the visit, the delegation described Russia as a “close and tried and tested” friend. “We naturally seek an understanding that Russia is by our side in this time of difficulty. It is better that people are aware of our suffering from state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan,” the delegation members said while answering a media question.

In her introductory remarks at the press conference, Kanimozhi described the Russia visit as a “great opportunity to explain our stand” and said, “Pakistan chooses to protect the terrorists, they go ahead and spread false propaganda. We had only targeted terror hubs. India is very clear, we would not come to the table for peace talks when Pakistan continues attacking us.” The Indian delegation members also offered tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Embassy of India in Moscow before concluding their visit and left for Slovenia.

On Friday, a Foreign Ministry statement issued after Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with the visiting parliamentary delegation expressed readiness to increase close cooperation on the issue at regional and global venues.

“A decisive commitment to an uncompromising joint fight against all forms of terrorism was confirmed. Readiness was expressed to increase close cooperation on these issues at regional and global venues, primarily in the UN, BRICS and SCO,” the Foreign Ministry statement said.

Rudenko also expressed hope for a speedy de-escalation of tensions in relations between New Delhi and Islamabad through peaceful diplomatic means.

Before meeting Rudenko, the Indian Parliamentarians also had “a fruitful interaction” with former prime minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Fradkov, who heads the Russian Institute of Strategic Studies (RISS) and had a detailed exchange of views at a round-table meeting with all-party members of the Russian Federation Assembly (Parliament) led by the Duma (lower house) International Affairs Committee chair Leonid Slutsky of Liberal-Democratic Party.

The delegation also met with First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs Andrey Denisov and other senators in the Federation Council of the Russian Federation.

The Indian delegation is also scheduled to visit Greece, Latvia and Spain as part of the government of India’s diplomatic outreach post- Pahalgam when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a “new normal” when New Delhi will consider any act of cross border terrorism as an act of war against India.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations to 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror, especially in view of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The other members of the delegation are Rajiv Rai of SP, Mian Altaf Ahmad of NC, Capt Brijesh Chowta of BJP, Prem Chand Gupta of RJD, Ashok Kumar Mittal of AAP and Ambassadors Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI VS/NPK NPK NPK