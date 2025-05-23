All-party delegation conveys India's strong anti-terror message in UAE

Abu Dhabi, May 23 (PTI) A multi-party Indian delegation on Friday met top diplomatic leaders in the United Arab Emirates and exchanged views on furthering India-UAE cooperation in counter-terrorism and combating radicalism.

The all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde is visiting Abu Dhabi to sensitise the multi-sectoral leadership here about terror emanating from Pakistan as part of New Delhi's global diplomatic outreach to highlight its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and expose Pakistan's alleged links to cross-border terror activities, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was among the first countries to issue a statement categorically condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

On Friday, the all-party delegation met Nikolay Mladenov, Director General of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy. “They exchanged views on furthering India-UAE cooperation in counter-terrorism and combating radicalism,” the Indian Embassy in UAE said in a post on X.

Afterwards, the delegation also paid obeisance at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, BAPS Hindu Temple and Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara. “The All-party delegation led by @DrSEShinde sends a strong message of harmony, tolerance and peaceful coexistence - the values shared & cherished by India and UAE,” the Embassy said in another post on X.

The eight-member high-level all-party delegation, led by Shinde, arrived in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi earlier on Thursday and held meetings with UAE leadership and media to brief them on the significance of Operation Sindoor and reaffirmed India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

Besides Shinde, the delegation comprises Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), ET Mohmd Basheer (Indian Union Muslim League), Atul Garg (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia (BJP), and former diplomat Sujan Chinoy.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.

The delegation met with UAE Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan; held discussions with Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, and other senior Emirati parliamentarians; and also met with Jamal Al Kaabi, Director General, National Media Office.

The day concluded with an interaction with the Indian community based in the UAE, recognising their vital contributions and reaffirming New Delhi’s commitment to its diaspora.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI NPK NPK