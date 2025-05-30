All-party delegation in Algeria to share India's concern over cross-border terrorism

Algiers, May 30 (PTI) An all-party Indian delegation arrived in Algeria on Friday to highlight India's decisive and resolute stance on terrorism, particularly its fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, arrived here after concluding its tour to Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

During their four-day visit, the members of the delegation will focus on cross-border terrorism, especially after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

“Taking India’s message to the world! A warm welcome to all-party delegation of Members of Parliament led by Baijayant Jay Panda, upon their arrival in #Algiers today afternoon,” said a post on X by the Indian Embassy here.

“Ambassador Dr Swati V Kulkarni received the delegation at #Algiers airport along with Mourad Heraki, Director (Ceremonial) and Zineddine Goufi, Deputy Director (Asia Oceania), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs of #Algeria,” the Embassy added.

The delegation will highlight India's decisive and resolute stance on terrorism, particularly its fight against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and emphasise the importance of international collaboration on counter-terrorism, the Embassy of India in Algiers said in a statement earlier.

Besides Panda, other members of the delegation are AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, former chairperson of the National Commission for Women and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu and former foreign secretary Harsh Shringla.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.