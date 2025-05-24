All-party delegation lands in Congo carrying India’s strong message against terrorism

Kinshasa (Congo), May 24 (PTI) An Indian multi-party delegation reached on Saturday as part of New Delhi's global diplomatic outreach to draw attention to New Delhi’s fight against cross-border terrorism, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, was received by Ambassador V Venkataraman.

“A warm welcome to the All-Party Indian Parliamentary delegation led by @DrSEShinde to the DR Congo. Delegation is carrying India’s strong message against anti-terrorism to the world!” the Embassy of India in the Democratic Republic of Congo posted on X.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.

Besides Shinde, the delegation comprises Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), ET Mohmd Basheer (Indian Union Muslim League), Atul Garg (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia (BJP), and former diplomat Sujan Chinoy. The Jha-led delegation’s first stop was Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI NPK NPK