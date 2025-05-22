All-party delegation led by MP Shrikant Shinde arrives in UAE to bolster India's anti-terror diplomacy

Dubai, May 22 (PTI) A high-level all-party delegation from India, led by Shiv Sena parliamentarian Shrikant Eknath Shinde, arrived in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Thursday as part of New Delhi's global diplomatic outreach to highlight its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and expose Pakistan's alleged links to cross-border terror activities.

The eight-member delegation held meetings with UAE leadership and media to brief them on the significance of Operation Sindoor and reaffirm India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said in a press release.

Earlier, the UAE was among the first countries to issue a statement categorically condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan personally conveyed their condolences to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar over phone calls.

Besides Shinde, the delegation comprises Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), ET Mohmd Basheer (Indian Union Muslim League), Atul Garg (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia (BJP), and former diplomat Sujan Chinoy, the release said.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.

Earlier today, the delegation met with UAE Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, who conveyed his deep condolences for the Pahalgam terrorist attacks.

"The delegation highlighted the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and efforts to cause social disharmony in India by Pakistan," the release said.

The minister said, “India and UAE will tackle terrorism together. The UAE will always stand by India.” The delegation also held discussions with Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, and other senior Emirati parliamentarians.

"It underscored the precise, measured, and non-escalatory nature of Operation Sindoor against the barbaric terrorist attack on the tourists in Kashmir on April 22," the release said.

Nuaimi stressed, “The India-UAE relationship is beyond trade and culture and encompasses security and strategic issues. Terrorism is against the whole of humanity, and the international community must act now.” The delegation held discussions with Jamal Al Kaabi, Director General, National Media Office, and addressed concerns over misinformation campaigns emanating from Pakistan. They presented factual evidence to counter the disinformation and exposed Pakistan’s propaganda machinery.

Shinde, as the leader of the delegation, also gave an interview to The National, UAE’s leading newspaper, drawing the complete timeline of India’s long battle against cross-border terrorism and setting of a new normal by Prime Minister Modi against cross-border terrorism with Operation Sindoor.

The day concluded with an interaction with the Indian community based in the UAE, recognising their vital contributions and reaffirming India’s commitment to its diaspora.

The delegation addressed and commended the diaspora for upholding the values of tolerance, pluralism, and unity, and for resisting divisive efforts aimed at destabilising India’s social fabric.

The delegation is scheduled to participate in closed-door strategic dialogues with leading think tanks and thought leaders based in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Friday, the release said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.

India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.