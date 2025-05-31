All-party delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha arrives in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, May 31 (PTI) An all-party parliamentary delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha arrived here on Saturday where it is scheduled to meet with Malaysian ministers and MPs to convey India’s resolve to combat terrorism.

The Indian Embassy in Malaysia posted on X photos of the delegation being received by India’s High Commissioner to Malaysia B N Reddy.

“The delegation will meet with Malaysian Ministers, Members of Parliament, representatives of think-tanks, academia, media and Indian community to convey India’s national consensus and collective resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the embassy said.

Earlier, this delegation visited Indonesia where the chairman of a prominent Indonesian Islamic organisation on Friday condemned terrorism in all its forms and asked India and Indonesia to walk hand in hand to promote peace and economic development.

Besides Jha, the delegation comprises MPs Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), Abhishek Banerjee (TMC), Brij Lal (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid and former ambassador of India to France and Bahrain Mohan Kumar.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions. The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.