All-party delegation led by Tharoor to visit Guyana on Monday

Georgetown, May 25 (PTI) An all-party Parliamentary Delegation from India led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will be visiting Guyana from Sunday to convey India's strong message of zero-tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

During the three-day visit, the delegation will be interacting with the Guyanese leadership and key interlocutors from the media, Indian community and diaspora, and friends of India in Guyana.

It will underline India's strong message of unity and brotherhood as well as its collective resolve to fight against the scourge of terrorism.

The delegation will also join the 50th Independence Day celebrations hosted by the Government of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in Berbice on May 25.

The delegation includes Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), Gants Harish Madhur Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP), and India’s former Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu. PTI NSA NSA NSA