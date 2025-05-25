All-party delegation meets Indian diaspora in South Korea, shares insights on Operation Sindoor

Seoul: An all-party parliamentary delegation on Sunday shared with the members of the Indian diaspora here the insights on the military campaign Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation, led by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India’s response to terror. It arrived in the South Korean capital on Saturday.

"Representing a unified front of India, the delegates clearly explained Pakistan’s involvement in orchestrating the brutal terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and how India launched Operation Sindoor in response, striking terror infrastructures in both Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir," the Indian Embassy here said in a post on X.

"Our initial response as well as subsequent action was measured, targeted, non-escalatory and responsible," it added.

The delegation, in its meeting with the Indian community, reiterated the Modi government's stand against terrorism and said that dialogue cannot co-exist with terror.

The delegation also commended the Indian diaspora "for upholding the principles of tolerance, pluralism and unity, for standing resilient against terrorism and for amplifying the national resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms," the Embassy further mentioned in its post.

Earlier, the delegation attended a briefing by Ambassador Amit Kumar, who "highlighted the Korean-specific approach to the scheduled engagements, setting the context for a strong messaging of India’s stance of zero tolerance against terrorism." "We had a constructive meeting with @KumarAmitMEA, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation," Jha said in a post on X.

He had earlier posted another message on X saying he was "honoured to be in the Land of Morning Calm with the all-party Indian delegation to strengthen India-South Korea counter-terrorism cooperation." During the course of the visit, the delegation was planned to engage with senior officials of the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, dignitaries from the National Assembly and senior representatives from prominent think tanks and media, according to the Indian Embassy.

The scheduled visit till May 26 will strengthen the ongoing efforts to further India's principled and resolute stance of zero tolerance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, the Embassy said in a press release.

Besides Jha, the delegation comprises MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lal, John Brittas, Pradan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid and former ambassador of India to France and Bahrain Mohan Kumar.

The Jha-led delegation visited Japan earlier and said it was deeply encouraged by Tokyo's unequivocal support to New Delhi's war against terror.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. India carried out precision strikes as part of Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

It was followed by Pakistan’s attempt to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.