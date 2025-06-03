All-party delegation on Belgium visit to present India’s zero-tolerance stance against terrorism

Brussels, Jun 3 (PTI) An all-party parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad is on a three-day visit to Belgium, starting Tuesday, during which it will meet members of the Belgian government, the Indian diaspora, think-tanks, and media to present India’s stance on zero-tolerance against terrorism.

The delegation is visiting Brussels from June 3 to 5, the Embassy of India in Brussels said in a press release.

The multi-party group will have interactions at the European Union level and with Belgian authorities on the scourge of terrorism including cross-border terrorism and the recent heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam and India's response to the same, it said.

The delegation will also highlight India's will and determination to put an end to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Besides Prasad, the delegation comprises Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shia Sena), Gulam All Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M Thambidurai (AIADMIC), M J Akbar (BJP), and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

"Apart from meetings at the EU level and with Belgium authorities, the delegation will also have interactions with think-tanks, media and members of the Indian community," the release said.

The delegation, which is arriving in Belgium from the United Kingdom, is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI SCY SCY