All party delegations conclude visits to Russia, Japan; drive home India’s stance on fight against terror

Moscow/Tokyo/Manama, May 24 (PTI) All party delegations from India to Russia and Japan on Saturday concluded their visits with “constructive meetings” with diplomatic leaderships discussing global fight against terror as a third similar team reached Bahrain to highlight New Delhi’s response to cross-border radicalism. The three delegations that exchanged views on furthering cooperation in counter-terrorism and combating radicalism, especially after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that saw 26 people dead, are part of India’s global outreach with its seven multi-party delegations travelling to 33 global capitals to meet the international community.

Meeting with the political leadership, media, senior officials and members of the diplomatic corps, the delegations spread awareness about Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror and shared information about Operation Sindoor. The delegation to Moscow, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, addressed a press conference at the end of the visit and described Russia as a “close and tried and tested” friend.

“We naturally seek an understanding that Russia is by our side in this time of difficulty. It is better that people are aware of our suffering from state-sponsored terrorism from Pakistan,” the delegation members said while answering a media question.

Opening the press conference, Kanimozhi described the Russia visit as a “great opportunity to explain our stand” and said, “Pakistan chooses to protect the terrorists, they go ahead and spread false propaganda. We had only targeted terror hubs. India is very clear, we would not come to the table for peace talks when Pakistan continues attacking us.” Earlier on Friday, Russia had reiterated its decisive commitment to “an uncompromising joint fight” with New Delhi against all forms of terrorism.

When the delegation to Russia met Andrey Denisov, First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs, Russia, and Senators on Friday, Kanimozhi, in a post on X, described the meeting as “constructive” and said they two sides “exchanged views on issues of mutual concern with respect to terrorism.” The Parliamentary delegation to Japan on Saturday wrapped up its three-day visit after engaging extensively with Japan’s political leadership, policymakers, media and the Indian community and said it was deeply encouraged by Tokyo’s unequivocal support in New Delhi’s war against terror.

JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who led the delegation, said: “At every forum, we firmly reiterated India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and exposed Pakistan’s continued patronage of cross-border terror.” “We are deeply encouraged by Japan’s unequivocal support,” he added.

The delegation visited the Tama Cemetery here and honoured freedom fighter Rash Behari Bose on the eve of his birth anniversary.

“India follows Gandhi’s path of peace, but when peace is threatened, we also carry forward the fearless spirit of Rash Behari Bose. Non violence is our choice, not our compulsion. If terror challenges peace, India will respond with unity and resolve,” Jha said in his post on X.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is also part of the delegation to Japan, said if terrorism is a “rabid dog”, Pakistan is its “vile handler”, and the world must unite to tackle it.

“We are here to convey the truth— India refuses to bow down,” he said.

The delegation also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora at the Embassy. Urging them to take India’s message in the global fight against terrorism, Banerjee told them to raise awareness about the issue “within your circles, through your networks, and via local influencers, in your unique ways.” In Bahrain, the all-party Indian delegation that reached Manama on Saturday is led by senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda. “India’s unwavering stand against cross-border terrorism will be highlighted in all the engagements,” the Embassy of India in Bahrain posted on X.

Meanwhile, in Dubai, Sunjay Sudhir, India’s Ambassador to the UAE, hailed the visit of the all-party delegation led by Shrikant Shinde to the country to highlight India's stance on the issue of terrorism.

“The narrative, our thoughts, our perspectives, were well received, very well reciprocated. And again, it was a clear reciprocation, a clear reiteration of the fact that in the UAE, we have a true strategic partner, a friend, whom we can rely on,” the ambassador told PTI.

Ambassador Sudhir also highlighted a shift in the response by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations - Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates - after the Pahalgam terror attack in comparison to the response they had shown after the 2008's 26/11 Mumbai attack.

The ambassador said that the UAE was perhaps the first country to issue a clear and categorical statement condemning the attack as an act of terror and calling for the elimination of terrorism in all its forms.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

As part of the Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam attack, India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7, following which Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions and attacked air bases. The two countries reached an understanding to ceasefire on May 10.