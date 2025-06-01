All-party delegations emphasise global unity against terrorism, assert PoK priority in Pakistan talks

Kuala Lumpur/Agiers/London, Jun 1 (PTI) All-party parliamentary delegations on Sunday emphasised a unified global stance against terrorism and asserted that future dialogues with Pakistan should focus solely on reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Interacting with the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who is part of an all-party parliamentary delegation visiting Malaysia, said the next dialogue with Pakistan should be only on reclaiming PoK.

"We have been in talks with them (Pakistan) for decades, despite changes in various paradigms and governments. But one thing remains constant – the conflict with Pakistan.

"After what happened on April 22, where 26 people were killed at point-blank range solely based on their religion and gender...I want the ruling dispensation to engage in dialogue with Pakistan only to discuss reclaiming Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Otherwise, these terror attacks will continue," Banerjee, who is part of the delegation led by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, said.

India has made it clear that any talks with Pakistan will only be on terrorism and PoK.

India has tasked seven multi-party delegations to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community on Pakistan’s designs and India’s response to terror, especially in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

Terrorism is a global menace to be addressed by humanity in unison was the all-party delegation's message as it concluded its visit to Algeria on Sunday.

The multi-party delegation was led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda.

"Terrorism is a global menace to be addressed by humanity in unison. The all-party parliamentary delegation, led by Hon’ble Member of Parliament Mr. Baijayant Jay Panda, briefed the Algerian media, members of think tanks, a cross-section of the Indian diaspora, and friends of India in Algeria. Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Community Abroad and African Affairs of Algeria graced the occasion," the Indian embassy in Algeria said in a post on X.

"After the briefing and interaction, tributes were paid to the innocent victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack by observing a minute of silence and laying a wreath," the post said.

The all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi began its visit to Spain by paying homage to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

The delegation arrived Madrid from Latvia on Saturday. During its three-day visit to Spain, the delegation will meet members of the Spanish government, the Indian diaspora and civil society representatives to present India’s stance on zero-tolerance against terrorism.

"The all-party parliamentary delegation began its visit to Madrid by paying homage to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, a powerful tribute to the enduring force of peace over violence and truth over fear," the Indian embassy in Spain said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said the all-party delegation will “effectively” convey India’s stance on terrorism and engage with key stakeholders in the UK.

The Prasad-led nine-member team arrived here on Saturday for a three-day visit as part of a European tour.

Another parliamentary delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrived in Brazil on Sunday to convey India's strong national consensus and resolute stance in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations The delegation, which arrived here from Colombia, was received at the airport by Sandeep Kumar Kujur, Charge d’Affaires.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side strongly responded to the Pakistani attempts by inflicting heavy damage to a number of key Pakistani military installations, including air bases, air defence systems, command and control centres and radar sites.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on May 10 announced that India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect. PTI PY NSA SCY SCY