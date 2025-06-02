All-party Indian delegation meets Egyptian lawmakers, conveys India's stance on terrorism

Cairo, Jun 2 (PTI) An all-party parliamentary delegation led by NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule on Monday held "productive discussions" with Egyptian lawmakers and conveyed India’s firm and principled position against terrorism.

Chairmen of Parliamentary Committees and distinguished members of the Egyptian Senate received the India delegation.

The delegation had a fruitful engagement with the distinguished members of Egyptian Senate and House of Representatives.

The delegation met Senator Hossam Al-Khouly of Mostaqbal Watan Party, MP Hazem Omar, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, including Chairmen and members of other Parliamentary Committees, the Embassy of India in Egypt said in a post on X.

"The Senate reaffirmed solidarity with India and reiterated the importance attached to the close Strategic Partnership," it said.

The delegation also held "productive discussions with the distinguished members of Egyptian House of Representatives. Met MP Karim Darwish, Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee, and other distinguished members," it added.

The parliamentary delegation will "convey India’s firm and principled position against terrorism and to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral engagements with Egypt, the League of Arab States, and other key stakeholders, the embassy said in a statement.

The delegation, which arrived in Cairo after concluding their visit to Ethiopia on Sunday, was received by India's Ambassador to Egypt Suresh Reddy.

The delegation has a packed and productive schedule in Egypt, including Ministerial engagements, Parliamentary exchanges, interactions with think tanks, media, the Indian community and others.

They are also scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

The programme includes a floral tribute to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at El-HorreyaPark, a visit to the Heliopolis War Memorial, and interactions with members of the Indian community and Egyptian opinion makers, including senior editors, scholars, and strategic thinkers.

It is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI NSA ZH ZH