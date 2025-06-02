All-party Indian delegations say terrorism must be eradicated in the interests of all humanity

London/Cairo/Kuala Lumpur, Jun 2 (PTI) All-party parliamentary delegations on Monday met with leaders of several countries and highlighted India's resolve to combat terrorism, which it stressed must be eradicated in the interests of all humanity.

In London, the delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad met Indo-Pacific Minister Catherine West who told them that the UK is with India in its efforts to combat terrorism.

During their meeting, the delegation "reiterated India's resolve to combat terrorism on its own. They also emphasised that terror remains a threat to all nations, and therefore the world needs to eradicate this scourge in the interests of all humanity,” the High Commission of India in London said in a social media statement.

Catherine West reiterated the UK’s condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attacks and hailed India’s contributions to stability in the Indo-Pacific.

"She said that the UK is with India in its efforts; as a nation that has suffered from terror attacks itself, the UK believes that those who commit acts of terror must be brought to justice. All countries must work towards this end,” the statement added.

The closed-door meeting followed the delegation's in-depth dialogues with representatives from some of the leading UK-based think tanks at India House in London.

"We conveyed our concern as to why we are here. We also said we are capable of handling Pakistan, which we have handled. We believe in peace and amity, but we also have to take action to save the livelihood of our people against terror. But the world has to understand this cancer of terrorism,” Prasad told PTI following the discussions.

In Algeria, the delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda on Monday concluded its four-nation (Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Algeria) visit and successfully conveyed India’s message of ‘zero tolerance’ for terrorism, said former diplomat Harsh V Shringla, who is also a member of the delegation.

"A politically, linguistically and spiritually diverse group that spoke in one voice in the best spirit of ‘India First’!" Shringla said in a post on X.

The delegation members Sunday night met Mohamed Khouane, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and the National Community Abroad in the Algerian Parliament, who hosted a dinner in their honour.

"A broad range of topics of mutual interest and India’s commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms were discussed," Panda posted on X.

The delegation discussed the need for strong and determined measures against terrorism, the Indian mission said. "India and Algeria to work together to strengthen global fight against terrorism," it added.

In Malaysia, the all-party parliamentary delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, emphasised India’s zero tolerance to terrorism, asserting that 'water and blood cannot flow together'.

They met with representatives from the Democratic Action Party led by YB M. Kula Segaran, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform), and Parti Keadilan Rakyat in Malaysia and conveyed India's perspectives and national resolve against terrorism.

"Discussions centred on India's resolute response to terrorism under Operation Sindoor. There was emphasis on India's zero tolerance to terrorism, and the view that 'Water and blood cannot flow together'," the High Commission of India in Malaysia said.

The delegation's remarks were in the context of India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The delegation held "constructive talks" with the representatives of Parti Keadilan Rakyat led by YB Sim Tze Tzin. "India’s zero-tolerance approach to terrorism was outlined, reaffirming our national unity against cross-border threats," the mission said in another post.

It said the delegation also interacted with Deputy Minister of Unity YB Saraswathy Kandasami during the meeting with Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

The delegation also met senior representatives of the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) led by President Tan Sri Dato Sri SA Vigneswaran and Deputy President YB Datuk Seri M Saravanan.

"Conveyed India's new normal of responding firmly against any act of terror on the Indian soil. @MIC_Malaysia expressed solidarity with India’s position on the fight against cross-border terrorism," it said.

The delegation held an engaging discussion with leading Malaysian think tanks & academia. "Deliberations focussed on India's new normal and new security doctrine in fight against cross-border terrorism, and also ways to enhance international cooperation on collective fight against terrorism in all its forms," the mission said.

In Egypt, the delegation led by NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule Monday held "productive discussions" with the members of the Egyptian Senate and House of Representatives.

"The Senate reaffirmed solidarity with India and reiterated the importance attached to the close Strategic Partnership," it said.

The delegation, which arrived in Cairo after concluding their visit to Ethiopia on Sunday, will also meet Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

On Monday, Spain extended its "unequivocal support" for India's efforts to combat terrorism when an all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi met with Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in Madrid.

The delegation, which arrived here from Latvia on Saturday for a three-day visit in the final leg of its five-nation tour, apprised Albares of India’s position and discussed India’s efforts at combatting terrorism.

"Mr. @jmalbares conveyed his understanding and the unequivocal support of Spain for India’s efforts to combat terrorism, and reaffirmed the importance of global peace. He emphasised that terrorism will never prevail and that Spain stood with India on this issue," the Indian Embassy in Madrid posted on X.

Earlier, the delegation reiterated India's resolve for a "safer and more compassionate world" during a meeting with an organisation of terror victims in Spain.

In Liberia, the delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde conveyed India’s "united" resolve to combat terrorism in "all its forms and manifestations" during an interaction with the Indian community in Monrovia on Sunday.

The delegation reached the West African nation on May 31 for a three-day visit as part of India's global outreach to underscore its message of 'Zero Tolerance Against Terrorism'.

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has arrived in Brazil on the fourth leg of its five-nation trip.

"After a day full of travel, our delegation has reached Brasilia, Brazil midnight now. The last week has been hectic but greatly productive. Looking forward to the next two days of work here," Tejasvi Surya, who is one of the members of the delation, posted on X.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10. PTI AK/GRS/NSA/PY/SCY ZH ZH