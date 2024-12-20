All pvt bunkers in Kurram to be dismantled to restore peace: Apex Committee of Pak's KPK

Peshawar, Dec 20 (PTI) Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday announced the dismantling of all private bunkers to restore peace in the sectarian-violence-torn Kurram district that saw over 130 dead in recent tribal clashes.

Sectarian clashes between Alizai and Bagan tribes in the province resulted in the killing of 133 people from November 21 to December 2.

The move by the northwestern province's Apex Committee follows an indefinite ceasefire between the two warring tribes earlier this month.

The committee, chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, decided to “dismantle all bunkers in Kurram and remove heavy weapons".

“Lasting peace is not possible without the eradication of bunkers and weapons,” said a statement released after the meeting, which was also attended by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The clashes between the two tribes started on November 22, after an attack on a convoy of passenger vans near Parachinar in which 43 people were killed.

During the meeting, the committee also announced the timely provision of medicines and other essential items to Kurram. Connecting routes to Parachinar remained cut off due to security reasons, leading to shortages of medicine and food supplies.

“All land routes would open only when the heavy weaponry has been removed," the statement said.

The committee also reviewed steps taken by the tribal council to establish peace and decided that its meetings would continue. A supervisory committee was instructed to speed up the process of reconciliation, the statement said.

The council has been holding talks with members from both warring tribes but a permanent peace deal is elusive.

During the meeting, Gandapur said, “The federal government should take steps to establish peace and order in the province.” Naqvi affirmed that the government was determined to maintain peace and would take steps at all levels.

The forum is set to determine a future course of action to achieve sustainable peace in the area through consultations with relevant stakeholders.

On Thursday, the provincial government continued to supply medicines to the district via a Mi-17 helicopter. Two medicine consignments were delivered to the Sadda area, according to a statement, which added that the 3,600 kg shipment included emergency medicines and essential vaccines. PTI AYZ GRS GRS GRS