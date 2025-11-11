Thimphu: Prime Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that all conspirators of the Delhi blast that killed 12 people will be "brought to justice".

Addressing a gathering at the Changlimithang celebration ground here in Bhutan, the prime minister said that Monday's "horrifying" blast in Delhi shocked everyone.

"I understand the plight of those affected by the blast," he said, stressing that today the entire nation stands with the families of the victims.

"All those responsible for it will be brought to justice," the prime minister said.

Modi said he was in a meeting with agencies and people involved in the blast's investigation overnight on Tuesday.

Our agencies will get to the bottom of the conspiracy, and no conspirator will be spared, he said.

The high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, killing 12 people and gutting several vehicles.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bhutan earlier in the day for a two-day visit during which he will join the 70th birthday celebrations of the fourth king of the Himalayan nation Jigme Singye Wangchuck.