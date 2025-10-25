New Delhi: The United States is using surveillance drones over the Gaza Strip to strictly monitor the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas that was brokered by President Trump, US and Israeli officials stated.

The drone surveillance is being carried out with Israel's consent and is used to monitor ground activity in Gaza, according to IDF officials.

The officials refused to share the drones’ flight paths but added that the surveillance is done to support a "Civil-Military Coordination Center" in southern Israel, which includes about 200 US military personnel, reports The New York Times, adding there was concern that the Israeli Prime Minister may vacate the ceasefire and hostage deal.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was in Israel to hold talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu and other leaders, emphasised the implementation of the peace deal.

Meanwhile, the United States has appointed career diplomat Steven Fagin as head of the Gaza Coordination Hub.

He had served as Ambassador to Yemen since 2022, although he performed his duties outside Yemen, which is controlled by the Houthis.

Fagin will serve as the civilian head of the Civil-Military Coordination Centre, which is supporting the implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan, the State Department stated.

His appointment was made after Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to the Centre in southern Israel.

Rubio also pledged to send more diplomats who will coordinate with 299 US military personnel posted there.