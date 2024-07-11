America going through tough time, world watching American democracy: Pakistani American

Washington, Jul 11 (PTI) With less than 120 days to go for the crucial US presidential election on November 5, wherein there has been a call from inside the ruling Democratic party to replace incumbent President Joe Biden, a Pakistani-American businessman said on Wednesday that the country is going through a tough time and that the world is closely watching American democracy.

"In my opinion, at this moment, the whole world is watching America's democratic system. America is going through a tough time, in particular democracy," prominent Pakistani-American businessman Sajid Tarar told PTI in an interview.

Founder and head of "Muslim Americans for Trump", Maryland-based Tarar is headed to Milwaukee in Wisconsin next week for the Republican National Convention (RNC), wherein Trump would be formally nominated as the party's presidential candidate for the November 5 general election.

Biden is the presumptive nominee of the Democratic party.

"At this point, President Biden looks very weak. Americans are very concerned as there are moves to replace him. Democrats are trying to convince him to withdraw," said Tarar, who is one of the few Muslim Americans who have been consistently supporting Trump since 2016, when he was elected for the first time.

The 2024 election is going to be very consequential for not only the United States but for the rest of the world as well, he said. "Because if we look at the numerous crises in the world right now, the reason behind them is America's weak foreign policy. Whether it is Gaza, Ukraine, the Red Sea, Afghanistan or China's increasing influence, a weak American foreign policy is responsible for this. The world is taking advantage of this," Tarar said.

So this election would be decisive for the future of both the US and the world, he asserted.

Americans, he said, would get a chance to review and compare the four years of the Biden and Trump administrations. The world is on the verge of a third world war because of a weak foreign policy of the current administration, he claimed.

"The biggest advantage of Trump was that no new war or conflict started during his term. He repeatedly mentioned in his (debate) that he has the capacity to resolve (the) Ukraine and Gaza (crises) within a few days," Tarar said.

"I believe that not only does America need Donald Trump, but the whole world needs a strong foreign policy. Today, the Pentagon is demoralised, the police department is demoralised, and every city in America seems to be turning into Gaza. Trump himself said in his debate that more than 18 million (1.8 crore) people have crossed the border illegally and entered America, posing a national security threat," he said.

"If we look at inflation, foreign-policy conditions and the border crisis, it seems that the White House is not run by Biden. Given all these circumstances, people hope that Donald Trump will win. You might be surprised, I have been receiving calls form Muslims across the country that they want to support Trump," Tarar said. PTI LKJ RC