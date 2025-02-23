Video: American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi diverted to Rome

New York: An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi has been diverted to Rome, according to information on a flight tracking website.

Italy's ANSA news agency said that the diversion was caused by an "alleged bomb threat".

American Airlines flight AA292 departed New York's JFK International Airport on February 22 and was scheduled to arrive in Delhi, but it has been diverted to Rome.

A few videos circulating on X showed a plane escorted by two jets.

Breaking: American Airlines Flight AA292, traveling from New York (JFK) to New Delhi (DEL), has made an emergency diversion to Rome following a reported threat. The aircraft is currently being escorted by Eurofighter jets as it approaches the airport. pic.twitter.com/q4DzpURjGc — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 23, 2025

According to information on flightradar24.com, the flight is expected to land shortly in Rome.

According to the flight's status on American Airlines website, the flight AA 292 departed New York’s JFK airport at 8:14 pm on February 22 and is estimated to arrive at the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport in Fiumicino, Italy at around 5:30pm local time.

Inquiries left with American Airlines as well as the Federal Aviation Administration regarding the status of the flight and the reason for diversion were not immediately answered.