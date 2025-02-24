American Airlines flight to Delhi diverted to Rome over possible 'security concern', cleared to re-depart

New York, Feb 23 (PTI) An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi that was diverted to Rome due to a “possible security concern” has been inspected and cleared to re-depart by law enforcement authorities, the airline said in a statement. It is set to depart "as soon as possible tomorrow".

“American Airlines flight 292, with service from New York (JFK) to Delhi (DEL), diverted to Rome (FCO) due to a possible security concern. The flight landed safely at FCO, and law enforcement inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart," American Airlines said in a statement to PTI. The statement added that the possible issue was determined to be non-credible, “but per DEL Airport protocol, an inspection was required before landing at DEL.” The airline said the flight will stay in Leonardo da Vinci International airport overnight to allow required crew rest before continuing to New Delhi "as soon as possible tomorrow". It added that "safety and security" are its top priorities and apologised to its customers for the "inconvenience".

The flight departed New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on February 22 and was scheduled to arrive at Delhi but was diverted to Rome.

It "landed safely" at the Leonardo da Vinci International Airport around 5:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, February 23, after the crew reported a security issue, the FAA said in a statement to PTI.

Visuals on social media showed the Boeing 787-9 aircraft being escorted by the Italian Air Force before landing in Rome.