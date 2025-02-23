American Airlines flight to New Delhi diverted to Rome after crew reported 'security issue': FAA

New York: An American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi was diverted to Rome after the crew reported a "security issue", the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“American Airlines Flight 292 landed safely at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Rome around 5:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, February 23, after the crew reported a security issue," the FAA said in a statement to PTI.

Flight AA292 departed from John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and was travelling to Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, it said.

In a statement, the airlines said, "Safety and security are our top priorities and we thank our customers for their understanding."

Visuals on social media showed the Boeing 787-9 aircraft being escorted by the Italian Air Force before landing in Rome.

Breaking: American Airlines Flight AA292, traveling from New York (JFK) to New Delhi (DEL), has made an emergency diversion to Rome following a reported threat. The aircraft is currently being escorted by Eurofighter jets as it approaches the airport. pic.twitter.com/q4DzpURjGc — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 23, 2025

AP reports Francesco Garibaldi, a spokesman with the Leonardo da Vinci International Airport said security checks would be performed as soon as the 199 passengers on board, plus the crew, leave the plane.