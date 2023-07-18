America's largest reptile sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

Washington: America's largest reptile bank based in Arizona has applied to the federal government to import six ghariyal and another equal number of mugger crocodile from the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu, which it argues would help preserve these endangered species.

The Phoenix Herpetological Society has applied for permission in this regard to the US Fish and Wildlife Service, according to a federal notification issued Monday under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). The federal government has asked for public comments in this regard.

According to the federal notification, the Phoenix Herpetological Society has requested a permit to import three male and three female captive-bred gharial ( Gavialis gangeticus ) and three male and three female captive-bred mugger crocodile ( Crocodylus palustris kimbula and Crocodylus palustris palustris ) from Madras Crocodile Bank Trust in Tamil Nadu.

This is for the purpose of enhancing the propagation or survival of the species. "This notification is for a single import," it said, asking the general public to send in their comments by August 16.