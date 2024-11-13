Amid concerns over her health, Maryam Nawaz says treatment underway, but she is fine

Lahore: Amid rumours that she is suffering from throat cancer, Pakistan's Punjab province Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that her treatment is underway, but she is fine.

She made the comment while speaking to journalists in London after a brief stay in Switzerland, where she had gone last week for her treatment.

"My treatment is underway, but I am fine," 51-year-old Maryam said, without disclosing the details of her ailment.

Before leaving for Switzerland, she was admitted to the Sharif Medical Complex in Lahore for a gland issue. She reportedly had undergone gland surgery last year.

Maryam’s health concerns evoke memories of her mother, Kulsoom Nawaz, who passed away from throat cancer in 2018.

The public concern over her health grew as rumours circulated about a possible cancer diagnosis. However, Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb clarified that Maryam’s health issues are related to a thyroid condition, with recent tests revealing high values that needed further medical attention.

"There has been no mention of cancer," Aurangzeb said, adding that Maryam is awaiting additional test results.

Meanwhile, Maryam and her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, are facing criticism for spending time in Europe while Punjab struggles with heavy smog.

A recent viral video showed Nawaz and Maryam being heckled by Pakistani expatriates in Switzerland.

Responding to the incident, Nawaz condemned what he described as a culture of intolerance, blaming Imran Khan’s party for encouraging young people to behave disrespectfully toward political opponents, disregarding cultural and religious values.