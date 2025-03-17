Amid Ramzan, Pakistanis loot Chinese call center in Islamabad during FIA raid

New Delhi: A raid by Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a fraudulent call center in Islamabad’s Sector F-11 descended into chaos on Saturday, resulting in widespread looting by local residents.

The video of the incident went viral on social media on Monday.

Pakistanis have Looted Call Centre operated by Chinese in Islamabad; Hundreds of Laptop, electronic components along with furniture and cutlery stolen during holy month of Ramadan pic.twitter.com/z6vjwBRRsq — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 17, 2025

The FIA’s Cybercrime Cell targeted the call center, which was allegedly operated by a network involving Pakistani nationals and foreign citizens, including individuals from China.

The operation was under investigation for conducting international fraud, scamming victims across multiple countries.

The raid led to the arrest of over 24 suspects, though many managed to flee the scene amid the ensuing disorder.

Several viral videos showed locals storming the facility, carrying away laptops, technical equipment, furniture, and other items.

Authorities have not yet provided a detailed statement on the security lapse that allowed the looting or the full scope of the fraudulent activities conducted by the call center.