Amid rising tensions & deepening divisions, Gandhi's message carries renewed urgency: UN Chief

United Nations, Oct 3 (PTI) Gandhi’s message of peace carries renewed urgency amid current rising tensions in the world, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said as he called on the global community to follow the Mahatma’s lead to heal divisions and advance diplomacy.

The UN Chief’s message was conveyed during a special commemorative event organised here Thursday by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations on the occasion of International Day of Non-Violence, observed on October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

In his special message, the UN Chief said that the world today is witnessing a “troubling” erosion of “our shared humanity.” “On this International Day of Non-violence, we honour the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and his unwavering commitment to peace, truth and dignity for all. Gandhi not only spoke of these ideals, he lived them. And in this time of rising tensions and deepening divisions, his message carries renewed urgency,” Guterres said.

“Violence is displacing dialogue, civilians are bearing the brunt of conflict, international law is being flouted, human rights are being trampled, and the foundations of peace are under strain,” he said.

Gandhi understood that non-violence is not a weapon of the weak but strength of the courageous. “It is the power to resist injustice without hatred, confront oppression without cruelty and build peace through dignity and not domination,” Guterres said.

“In these dangerous and divided times, let us find the strength to follow his lead, end the suffering, advance diplomacy, heal divisions and create a just, sustainable and peaceful world for all,” Guterres said.

Addressing UN envoys, officials and civil society members at the event, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said that in the current era of division and conflict, Gandhi’s message remains clear that non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind to achieve sustainable global peace.

“Mahatma Gandhi's message is not confined to India or indeed to the past, but continues to light the way to the future towards a world where peace triumphs over conflict, where dialogue triumphs over division, and compassion triumphs over fear,” Harish said.

He underscored that as “we strive towards this goal, let us embrace Mahatma Gandhi's approach to truth, his commitment to ‘Sarvodaya’ - uplifting everyone and leaving no one behind, and his belief that real progress comes through the pursuit of truth and non-violence.” Nepal’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Lok Bahadur Thapa, addressing the event in his capacity as President of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), described Gandhi as a symbol of peace, non-violence and moral leadership.

“Gandhi taught us that true change begins with moral clarity and collective actions, the principle that must guide our pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals, as well as sustainable peace around the world,” Thapa said.

He said that Gandhi’s call to live simply, respect nature and resolve disputes through dialogue is more urgent than ever as “we face rising polarisations, violent conflicts, climate disruptions, inequalities and a growing trust deficit.” Thapa called on the international community to reaffirm faith in the power of multilateralism to confront common challenges, particularly as the United Nations approaches its 80th anniversary in times of overlapping crises.

“We must choose inclusion over isolation, dialogue over divisions and cooperation over confrontation,” he said, adding that “our strength lies in our unity, in our solidarity and in our actions.” On this day, let us honour Mahatma Gandhi by ensuring that our pursuit of peace and dignity is inseparable from our pursuit of sustainable development, leaving no one behind and building a better future for generations to come.

“Let us turn his moral clarity into collective actions and make non-violence not just a principle, but a pathway to justice, resilience and shared prosperity,” Thapa said. PTI YAS NPK NPK