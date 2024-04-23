Amir of Qatar Al Thani and Nepal President Paudel discuss ways to boost bilateral ties

Kathmandu, Apr 23 (PTI) The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday met Nepali President Ramchandra Paudel here to further deepen bilateral cooperation between the two nations.

During their meeting at the Shital Niwas here, both leaders discussed matters related to bilateral interests and diplomatic relations, according to the statement issued by the President’s office.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha were also present during the meeting.

Al Thani, who is on a two-day state visit to the Himalayan nation at the invitation of President Paudel, was welcomed by the president and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

The Nepali government declared a public holiday on Tuesday in honour of the Amir's visit who directly reached the Shital Niwas from the airport.

On Wednesday, the Amir is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Prachanda at the Prime Minister's Office in Singhdurbar. According to Foreign Ministry sources, both leaders will witness the signing ceremony of various agreements and Memorandums of Understanding.