An honour to dress iconic JLo for her birthday: Manish Malhotra on dressing Jennifer Lopez

Mumbai: Designer Manish Malhotra says it was an "honour" for him to dress the iconic Hollywood actor and singer Jennifer Lopez.

Malhotra, 57, took to Instagram on Thursday morning and expressed his gratitude for having an opportunity to make a custom gown for the Hollywood star on her "Bridgerton"-themed birthday party.

Lopez turned 55 on July 24 and had a theme inspired by the popular Netflix romantic drama "Bridgerton", which recently had its third season out.

The post shared by the designer, featured Lopez sitting on a throne in a light blue gown with heavy golden floral work all over it. Malhotra shared in the caption that it took 40 artisans over 3,490 hours to craft it.

"An honour to Dress the Iconic @jlo for her Birthday with the fun The BRIDGERTON Theme party .. Custom Couture .. Corset and the Victorian Skirt with Vintage Brocade," Malhotra captioned the post.

"Crafted by 40 artisans over 3,490 hours, the corset and Victorian skirt features a floral motif moulded by hand from sequins and over half a million crystals. Petal and ring-shaped metal sequins were especially treated to preserve their hue to craft this ensemble, a celebration of intricate artistry and Indian craftsmanship," he added.

Malhotra has also been at the centre during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding that took place on July 12. Many of the celebrities were dressed in his designs as they attended the celebrations.

Besides fashion, Malhotra announced the launch of his production house "Stage 5 Productions" last year. He is currently producing the upcoming film "Bun Tikki" which stars Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol.